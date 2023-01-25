Home Nation

Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sudha Murty, Ustad Zakir Hussain: Check full list of Padma awardees

The Awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civ

Published: 25th January 2023 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

By Online Desk

Following is the list of 106 people who have been selected for Padma awards on the eve of 74th Republic Day.

The awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.

