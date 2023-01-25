Rajasthan student leaders clash in presence of Union minister

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: A public function at a women’s college in Jaipur saw unruly scenes erupt between student union leaders in the presence of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday. Rajasthan University Students’ Union president Nirmal Choudhary was slapped by the general secretary Arvind Jajda, who belongs to the ABVP, the BJP’s student wing.

The union president won as an independent candidate though he was originally a member of the NSUI, the Congress’ student wing, but left the group after was denied a ticket. Neither the BJP nor the ruling Congress has spoken out against the incident that unfolded at Maharani College.

The incident, videos of which have gone viral, led to clashes between the supporters of the two union leaders and a stampede-like situation, which the police controlled by using mild force. Chaudhary later said, “I was invited as a guest in the programme but hooliganism was done openly at the venue. But I am not afraid of it, and will keep working for the welfare of the students.”

Chaudhary added that many other leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, have faced such violence and that he has demanded strict action against the culprits. On the other hand, Jajda said he is always against such incidents, but could not control himself at the event as he found that Nirmal was doing nothing except clicking photographs of students.

Shekhawat has maintained silence about the incident, although he shared four pictures of the event on social media along with a caption. After the incident, the ABVP has accused the police of putting Jajda under house arrest and demanded that he be released from custody soon. ABVP leader Hoshiar Meena said if Jajda is not freed immediately, the organisation will agitate all across Rajasthan.



JAIPUR: A public function at a women’s college in Jaipur saw unruly scenes erupt between student union leaders in the presence of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday. Rajasthan University Students’ Union president Nirmal Choudhary was slapped by the general secretary Arvind Jajda, who belongs to the ABVP, the BJP’s student wing. The union president won as an independent candidate though he was originally a member of the NSUI, the Congress’ student wing, but left the group after was denied a ticket. Neither the BJP nor the ruling Congress has spoken out against the incident that unfolded at Maharani College. The incident, videos of which have gone viral, led to clashes between the supporters of the two union leaders and a stampede-like situation, which the police controlled by using mild force. Chaudhary later said, “I was invited as a guest in the programme but hooliganism was done openly at the venue. But I am not afraid of it, and will keep working for the welfare of the students.” Chaudhary added that many other leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, have faced such violence and that he has demanded strict action against the culprits. On the other hand, Jajda said he is always against such incidents, but could not control himself at the event as he found that Nirmal was doing nothing except clicking photographs of students. Shekhawat has maintained silence about the incident, although he shared four pictures of the event on social media along with a caption. After the incident, the ABVP has accused the police of putting Jajda under house arrest and demanded that he be released from custody soon. ABVP leader Hoshiar Meena said if Jajda is not freed immediately, the organisation will agitate all across Rajasthan.