To generate funds, UP may allow govt schools to host private events

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government is mulling over the decision to allow the secondary educational institutions to rent out their premises for private events. The move would open new avenues of income for the schools to manage their expenses on maintenance of furniture and building, said a senior education department officer.

The UP department of secondary education has prepared a policy draft and has invited suggestions from the public till January 27. Any individual can mail his/her suggestions on schoolincomesuggestion@gmail.com.

As per the draft policy, the school premises can be used for hosting events like marriage functions, and other celebrations during school holidays. The schools with vacant land would be allowed to host sports events, cultural activities and exhibitions. Option of establishing a commercial gym and swimming pool is also provided in the draft policy.

The policy also proposes to set up a committee at the district level to consider the proposals. A six-member committee, headed by the District Magistrate with Chief Development Officer as its vice-president and the district inspector of schools as its member secretary would be set up. The committee would also have an accounts officer, a manager and principal of the school concerned as its members.

The interested schools would have to get their proposal approved at the General Body Meeting of their management committees and send it to the district-level panels for approval. It would be granted only to those proposals, which would neither impact regular sessions of the school nor lead to constructions in school premises.

