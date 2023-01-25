Home Nation

To generate funds, UP may allow govt schools to host private events

The Uttar Pradesh government is mulling over the decision to allow the secondary educational institutions to rent out their premises for private events.

Published: 25th January 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

(Left) Video grab of a teacher writing the questions on the classroom door and Hingula government high school in Dharmasala block | Express

Image for representational purpose only.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The Uttar Pradesh government is mulling over the decision to allow the secondary educational institutions to rent out their premises for private events. The move would open new avenues of income for the schools to manage their expenses on maintenance of furniture and building, said a senior education department officer.

The UP department of secondary education has prepared a policy draft and has invited suggestions from the public till January 27. Any individual can mail his/her suggestions on schoolincomesuggestion@gmail.com.

As per the draft policy, the school premises can be used for hosting events like marriage functions, and other celebrations during school holidays. The schools with vacant land would be allowed to host sports events, cultural activities and exhibitions. Option of establishing a commercial gym and swimming pool is also provided in the draft policy.

The policy also proposes to set up a committee at the district level to consider the proposals. A six-member committee, headed by the District Magistrate with Chief Development Officer as its vice-president and the district inspector of schools as its member secretary would be set up. The committee would also have an accounts officer, a manager and principal of the school concerned as its members.

The interested schools would have to get their proposal approved at the General Body Meeting of their management committees and send it to the district-level panels for approval. It would be granted only to those proposals, which would neither impact regular sessions of the school nor lead to  constructions in school premises.

Options to establish swimming pools
The draft policy says schools with vacant land would be allowed to host sports events, cultural activities and exhibitions. Option of establishing a commercial gym and swimming pool is also provided in the draft policy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh secondary educational institutions private events
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp