Chidambaram backs collegium over IB report

The reports contained material that was not germane to the suitability of a person to be a judge.

Published: 26th January 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed concerns and termed Supreme Court collegium’s decision to make public sensitive reports of Research & Analysis Wing & Intelligence Bureau  as matter of grave concern, former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram said that collegium didn’t reveal any sensitive material touching upon person’s integrity or nation’s security.

Taking to twitter, the former Finance Minister on Wednesday said, “Why is Law Minister Kiren Rijiju taking offence at the Collegium ‘revealing’ the IB and RAW reports on three names being considered for judgeship?  The Collegium did not reveal any sensitive material touching upon the person’s integrity or the nation’s security. 

The reports contained material that was not germane to the suitability of a person to be a judge.” He also tweeted that people have a right to know when a person considered fit by the Collegium was rejected by the central government on totally arbitrary and irrelevant considerations. 

