CRPF leads gallantry award tally, 4 cops get Kirti Chakra  

NEW DELHI: The men in Khaki have won four Kirti Chakra and three Shaurya Chakra awards for their conspicuous display of Gallantry. Constable Rohit Kumar, Sub Inspector Deepak Bhardwaj, Head Constables Sodhi Narayan and Shrawan Kashyap have been posthumously awarded with Kirti Chakra with country’s second highest highest peacetime gallantry award.

Deputy Commandant Vikki Kumar Pandey, Assistant Commandant Satendra Singh and Constable Vijay Oraon have been awarded Shaurya Chakra. The personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been awarded the maximum number of Gallantry awards among the CAPFs on the eve of Republic Day. Of the total of 140 Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), 48 awards have been given to the personnel of CRPF and it includes also the 10 who were awarded posthumously.

President Droupadi Murmu awarded on Wednesday a total of 901 Police personnel with the Police Medals on the occasion of the Republic Day. President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) to 93 and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) have been awarded to 668.

The list 140 Gallantry awards also includes 24 personnel who are getting the award more than once. Second in Command (2-IC) Prakash Ranjan Mishra of CRPF is given the award for the fifth time. Furqan Qadir, SDPO and G V Sundeep Chakravarthy, IPS, serving as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of JKP, 2-IC Narender Yadav and Prahalad Sahay Choudhary of CRPF and Lalit Mohan Negi Assistant Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police have been bestowed the gallantry award for third time.

Six Kirti Chakra for Armymen

Supreme Commander of Armed Forces President Droupadi Murmu on the eve of 74th Republic Day has awarded the second highest peacetime gallantry award Kirti Chakras (KCs) to six uniformed personnel including four posthumous. Major Shubhang and Naik Jitendra Singh of the Indian Army are among the Kirti Chakra awardees. The other four KCs include Jammu and Kashmir Police constable Rohit Kumar, and all have been awarded posthumously.As per the citations, Indian Army’s Major Shubhang has been awarded Kirti Chakra for eliminating terrorists in an encounter in Budgam in Kashmir in April 2022. Naik Jitendra Singh acted as lead guide in three operations in J&K which resulted in elimination of seven terrorists. The President has also awarded 15 Shaurya Chakras to the uniformed personnel including two posthumous. Captain Rakesh TR of Special Forces (9 PARA) of the Indian Army has been awarded Shaurya Chakra for eliminating one terrorist and foiling a fidayeen (suicide) attack during Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled rally in Jammu in April 2022. Shaurya Chakra is the third highest peacetime Gallantry Award. The President has overall approved 412 gallantry awards and other defence decorations to armed forces personnel and others.

