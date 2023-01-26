DGCA amends rules for better refunds to fliers

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has amended its Civil Aviation Requirement that will help passengers with better refunds if they are involuntarily downgraded or their flights cancelled.

“This will ensure that facilities are provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights. This will strengthen the rights of air travellers who are impacted at the last minute by being involuntarily downgraded and carried in a class lower than what was due to them based on the ticket that they purchased,’’ said the DGCA.

Following this amendment, the airlines would be liable to reimburse 75 per cent of the cost of the ticket (inclusive of taxes) if the passenger is flying on the domestic sector. Meanwhile, for those passengers flying on the international sector, 30 per cent of the cost of ticket (inclusive of taxes) would be mandated for flights that cover a distance of 1,500 km or less.

