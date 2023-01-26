FIR against 500 para-teachers with fake papers

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Nearly 500 para-teachers all over the State are likely to face termination and legal action for producing fake certificates to get jobs for them. Notably, services of para-teachers were regularized recently, for which, they have to fulfill the pre-condition of passing limited assessment test for which their certificates have to be verified.

Though the process of verification is still on, discrepancies were found in more than 500 cases. Interestingly, 133 teachers have already tendered their resignation before submitting their certificates for verification, while more than 200 teachers have still not submitted their certificates.

Process of recovery of honourarium given to them since their appointment will also be initiated, he said. A letter has been issued to the education heads to send a report from their respective districts by January 31, over which JEPC will lodge FIR against those who produced fake certificates and initiate process of recovery of honorarium from them. JEPC has also ordered to terminate such Para-teachers.

RANCHI: Nearly 500 para-teachers all over the State are likely to face termination and legal action for producing fake certificates to get jobs for them. Notably, services of para-teachers were regularized recently, for which, they have to fulfill the pre-condition of passing limited assessment test for which their certificates have to be verified. Though the process of verification is still on, discrepancies were found in more than 500 cases. Interestingly, 133 teachers have already tendered their resignation before submitting their certificates for verification, while more than 200 teachers have still not submitted their certificates. Process of recovery of honourarium given to them since their appointment will also be initiated, he said. A letter has been issued to the education heads to send a report from their respective districts by January 31, over which JEPC will lodge FIR against those who produced fake certificates and initiate process of recovery of honorarium from them. JEPC has also ordered to terminate such Para-teachers.