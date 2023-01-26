Home Nation

Fisherman killed in Sunderbans mangrove overpopulated by tigers

According to forest department sources human-wild conflict increased in the delta region. 

Published: 26th January 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  A fisherman on Tuesday was mauled to death by a Royal Bengal Tiger in Sunderbans, the mangrove region which is said to be saturated with big cats. The deceased was attacked on the first day he ventured into the core area of the delta region.

Though his accomplices managed to rescue him with the help of sticks, he was declared dead. “Basudeb Baidya (35) left his Kultali residence on Saturday along with two others. They anchored their mechanised boat on the banks of a creek and Baidya was preparing fishing net. There were mangrove bushes on the banks, near the boat. The animal pounced on Baidya and dragged him towards the banks,’’ said an officer of forest department.

Baidya’s two other associates, who were on the other side of the boat, heard screams and armed with bamboo sticks, started beating the tiger. The animal disappeared in the mangrove bushes. The two fishermen rescued Baidya and arrived the healthcare centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to forest department sources human-wild conflict increased in the delta region. The wildlife Institute of India (WII) told the state forest department that in the hostile terrain, the carrying capacity is three to five tigers per 100sq km and in multiple blocks the density is more, resulting in wild-human conflict.

In the 2014 national census, 76 tigers were traced. The results of the national tiger census of 2018 had pegged the number of big cats in the Sunderbans at 88. The 2020-2021 census conducted by the state forest department had found 96 tigers in the mangrove delta. The 2022 national census started in the first week of December.  

At least eight tigers have strayed near the villages in Sunderbans since December last year and all were captured and released into the wild. The WII has advised the state forest department to release tigers captured after they stray near less dense villages. 

Bengal Tiger in Sunderbans 

There are 3 to 5 tigers per 100sq km and the density can be more in multiple blocks

  •   In the 2014 national census, 76 tigers were traced in the zone
  •   The national tiger census of 2018 had pegged the number at 88
  •   2020-2021 census conducted by the state forest department had found 96 tigers in the mangrove delta
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Royal Bengal Tiger Sunderbans Fisherman human-wild conflict
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp