Home Nation

MP: Jabalpur doctor who treats people for just Rs 20 conferred with Padma Shri

He also served in the Indian Army during the Indo-Pak war in 1971 for around a year. After that, he has been providing health care services to people in Jabalpur since 1972 at a very nominal charge.

Published: 26th January 2023 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Dr M C Dawar

Dr M C Dawar (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

JABALPUR: A 77-year-old doctor from Jabalpur district in Madhya Pradesh, Dr M C Dawar has been honoured with the fourth highest civilian award Padam Shri by the Government of India.

A list of Padma Shri recipients was issued on Wednesday evening on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day.

Dr Dawar was born on January 16, 1946, in Punjab, Pakistan and after the partition, he shifted to India. In 1967, he completed his MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) from Jabalpur.

He also served in the Indian Army during the Indo-Pak war in 1971 for around a year. After that, he has been providing health care services to people in Jabalpur since 1972 at a very nominal charge. He started treating people for Rs 2 and currently, he charges just Rs 20 as his fees.

On being conferred with Padma Shri, Dr Dawar said, "Hard work pays off sometimes, even if it is delayed. It is a result of that and it is the blessings of the people that I have received this award."

Talking about his life experiences he said, "There was definitely a discussion in the house about charging such a low fee, but there was no dispute about it. Our only aim was to serve the people, so that is why the fees were not increased. The basic mantra of success is if you work patiently then you definitely get success and success is also respected."

Dr Dawar's son Rishi said, "We used to think that awards are given only because of political reach, but the way the government is finding and honouring the people working on the ground, it is a very good thing and our father has received this award."

"It is a matter of great pride for us, for our family and for our city," said Suchita, daughter-in-law of Dr Davar. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr M C Dawar 74th Republic Day Padma Shri recipients lists
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp