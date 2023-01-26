NIA arrests shooter linked to RPG attack

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The main shooter of the rocket propelled RPG attack on the Intelligence Headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali in May last year Deepak Ranga has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Deepak hailing from Surakpur village in Jhajjar district of Haryana is a close associate of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa and Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda was absconding since the RPG attack.

A case was registered by the NIA on September 20 last year. It had also emerged that the terror-gangster-drug smuggler network was engaged in smuggling terrorist hardware, such as arms, ammunition explosives, and IEDs across borders through a inter-state network.

