Nitish Kumar refutes claims by Kushwaha over party getting weak

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The verbal duel between two JD(U) senior leaders Nitish Kumar and Upendra Kushwaha reached its crescendo on Wednesday with Kushwaha hitting back again at the former saying that ‘how can I give up without getting my due share in the party that I have been nurturing’.

Turning to his twitter account after Nitish asked Kushwaha to leave the party as early as he can, JD(U) parliamentary board chairman said, “Alright my elder brother. If young brothers will behave like, then all elder brothers will usurp whole of ancestral property alone. How can I leave (the party) like this?”

Kushwaha’s tweet came a couple of hours after chief minister Nitish Kumar said that he (Kushwaha) was free to go anywhere as per his wishes. “If he wants to join other party or alliance, he is free to do so,” Nitish said in response to a query from the media on Wednesday.

He also refuted Kushwaha’s claim that the party was getting weaker and many party leaders with were connected to other parties, including BJP. Nitish categorically said that JD(U) has not become weak rather it got stronger recently.

“Our party has not become weak. These are false allegations, let people say whatever they want. No one from our party is in contact with any other party. I have not stopped anyone, leaders can come and go according to their own wishes,” Nitish remarked.

Kushwaha is free to join any party, says Nitish

Nitish Kumar said that he (Kushwaha) was free to go anywhere as per his wishes. “If he wants to join other party or alliance, he is free to do so,” Nitish said in response to a query from the media on Wednesday. He also refuted Kushwaha’s claim that the party was getting weaker.

PATNA: The verbal duel between two JD(U) senior leaders Nitish Kumar and Upendra Kushwaha reached its crescendo on Wednesday with Kushwaha hitting back again at the former saying that ‘how can I give up without getting my due share in the party that I have been nurturing’. Turning to his twitter account after Nitish asked Kushwaha to leave the party as early as he can, JD(U) parliamentary board chairman said, “Alright my elder brother. If young brothers will behave like, then all elder brothers will usurp whole of ancestral property alone. How can I leave (the party) like this?” Kushwaha’s tweet came a couple of hours after chief minister Nitish Kumar said that he (Kushwaha) was free to go anywhere as per his wishes. “If he wants to join other party or alliance, he is free to do so,” Nitish said in response to a query from the media on Wednesday. He also refuted Kushwaha’s claim that the party was getting weaker and many party leaders with were connected to other parties, including BJP. Nitish categorically said that JD(U) has not become weak rather it got stronger recently. “Our party has not become weak. These are false allegations, let people say whatever they want. No one from our party is in contact with any other party. I have not stopped anyone, leaders can come and go according to their own wishes,” Nitish remarked. Kushwaha is free to join any party, says Nitish Nitish Kumar said that he (Kushwaha) was free to go anywhere as per his wishes. “If he wants to join other party or alliance, he is free to do so,” Nitish said in response to a query from the media on Wednesday. He also refuted Kushwaha’s claim that the party was getting weaker.