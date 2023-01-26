Home Nation

Now, ED arrests Trinamool leader Saket Gokhale in money laundering case

Two months ago, the Gujarat Cyber Crime Cell had arrested him for posting fake information against the Prime Minister about expenditure done during his visit to Morbi post suspension bridge collapse.

Published: 26th January 2023 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

TMC leader Saket Gokhale

TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo | Twitter/ SaketGokhale)

By IANS

AHMEDABAD: Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale -- arrested in connection with a money laundering case, has been sent to the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) till January 31, an official said on Wednesday.

He was arrested by the ED on Tuesday and presented on Wednesday at a court in Ahmedabad.

According to the court sources, Gokhale was produced before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court.

The ED had sought 10 days' custody for Gokhale but the court granted six days' remand.

He will have to be presented before the court on January 31.

The ED has arrested him in connection with the misuse of funds of Rs 1.07 crore he had collected through crowdfunding.

Two months ago, the Gujarat Cyber Crime Cell had arrested him for posting fake information against the Prime Minister about expenditure done during his visit to Morbi post suspension bridge collapse, in which 135 people were killed.

For the second time, he was arrested by the Cyber Crime Cell for the misuse of crowd funds. Later, he was released on bail.

Based on the criminal complaint filed by the Cyber Crime Cell, the ED had registered a PMLA case against Gokhale, and was eventually arrested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saket Gokhale Trinamool Congress Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp