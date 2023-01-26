Home Nation

One girl killed, two others of a family injured as six houses collapse in Agra

The incident happened outside the city station located at Dhuliaganj where the excavation work of an inn (Dharamshala) was going on.

Published: 26th January 2023 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Agra houses collapse

Six houses collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Agra this morning due to excavation work in a nearby inn (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

AGRA: A four-year-old girl was killed and two others were injured as six houses collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Agra this morning due to excavation work in a nearby inn, police said.

The incident comes two days after a multi-storey building collapsed killing two and injuring over dozen people in Lucknow.

"A four-year-old girl has been killed," Anjani Kumar Singh, ADM, said on the phone.

The Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) DS Chauhan said that rescue and relief work is being done at full speed in the Dhuliya Ganj area where six houses collapsed during the excavation work.

"Our officials are present on the spot," the DGP said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital, he said.

Taking cognizance of the accident, Chief Minister Yogi Adiynath has directed the District Magistrate and senior police officers to go to the spot and conduct the relief works, an official statement said earlier.

"The six houses collapsed outside the city station located at Dhuliaganj under the Hariparvat police station area, where the excavation work of an inn (Dharamshala) was going on. Three people of a family were buried, and all have been rescued and taken to the hospital," ADM Singh has said earlier. 

