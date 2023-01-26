Home Nation

One-year jail and bail for UP Minister

The minister, then a member of Congress party, was accused of attacking rival party workers in 2014 election rally.

Published: 26th January 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  An MP/MLA court in Prayagraj, on Wednesday, awarded a jail term of one year to UP Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi in connection with a 9-year-old case lodged against him under certain sections of IPC and SC/ST Act in 2014. The minister, then a member of Congress party, was accused of attacking rival party workers in 2014 election rally.

Special Judge of MP/MLA court, Dr Dinesh Chandra Shukla, also imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on Nandi, who is holding the portfolio of UP Cabinet Minister for Industrial Development in the present dispensation. As per the court order, on failing to pay the penalty, the jail term would be extended with 10 days.

However, the minister was granted bail in the case by the same court. The case was lodged against Nandi at Muthhiganj police station in Prayagraj under Sections 147 (Rioting) and 323 (voluntarily causes hurt) of IPC. The MP/MLA court delivered the order for one year with a penalty of `5,000 and under Section 323 for six moths. 

