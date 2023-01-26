 Revised version of 'monument mitra' scheme to be launched by culture Min next month

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the ‘monument mitra’ (Adopt a Heritage) scheme of the tourism ministry could not yielded desired results, the ministry of culture is ready with its own version the initiative for better maintenance of centrally protected heritage properties, creation of basic amenities and world-class additions like recently launched Sound and Light Show at Delhi’s Red Fort.

According to the officials, preparations for the launch of the scheme are at the final stage for which the ministry will be holding a meeting with corporate and institutions interested in adopting a monument on January 31. The target is to introduce Sound and Light Show along with projection mapping at 500 sites including prominent sites Hampi, Purana Quila, Ajanta, Ellora, Mandu, Kangra Fort and Golconda Fort.

One of the significant provisions in the revamped version of the scheme, a heritage site or part of the historical building under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which functions under the culture ministry, may be handed over to two or multiple bidders. The scheme is likely to be launched by February 15, the officials confirmed.

“This revised scheme will be led by the culture ministry. The previous scheme of the tourism ministry didn’t do justice fully. Earlier guidelines were silent on what can be done or can’t be done at monuments therefore there was a lot of confusion; whether monument mitras (friends of monument) could do carry out conservation or just they are only for maintenance of the garden? All those questions have been clarified in the revamped 'adopt a heritage' scheme,” said a senior official, privy to the matter.

The website for the scheme will have details of 1,000 sites being offered including parts and features such as a doorway, pathway or dome, which can separately be taken on for different purposes like projection mapping. The ministry said that several big corporate such as Tata, Infosys, Jindals and Yatra have shown interest in the scheme.

“Options will be available to individuals to take up entire property or just one or two amenities. One can only opt for a Sound and Light Show, projection mapping or interpretation centre. Or one may only apply for upkeep. 1,000 monuments will be on offer but we want to sign a memorandum of understanding for 500 sites before August 15,” said the official.

The monument mitra scheme was envisioned to provide an enhanced tourism experience and also to ensure quality and inclusive provision of amenities and facilities at heritage sites. It was launched in September 2017. The Government signed memorandums of understanding (MoU) with private entities for more than 24 sites such as Dara Shikoh Library Building (Delhi), Aguada Fort (Goa), Bara Lao ka Gumbad (Delhi), Rani-ki-Vav (Gujarat), Tomb of Abdur Rahim Khan-i-Khana (Delhi), Gandikota Fort (Andhra Pradesh), Red Fort (Delhi), and Ajanta Caves (Maharashtra).

