Home Nation

RSS organises ‘Banjara Mahakumbh’, aims to unite nomad communities 

According to a senior functionary of RSS, over 9-10 lakh people belonging to different nomadic communities are expected to attend the 6-day All India Banjara-Mahakumbh from across the country.

Published: 26th January 2023 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ahead of the 2024 LS elections, the first of its kind  “Banjara-Mahakumbh”started on January 25  with the support of  Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sang h (RSS) at Gadri village in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. The event aims to unite the Gore and other nomadic communities. The “Banjara-Mahakumbh” by the RSS has started in Maharashtra, which is the home of around 5 million people to various nomadic communities.

According to a senior functionary of RSS, over 9-10 lakh people belonging to different nomadic communities are expected to attend the 6-day All India Banjara-Mahakumbh from across the country.
 To make the people of the communities aware of their rights, and get attached with the essence of ‘Sanatan- vichar’, a galaxy of scholars and functionaries of RSS and other associated organizations like the Dharma Jagaran Manch, are scheduled to attend the conference between January 25 and January 30.

Senior RSS member Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis are prominent among other leaders,who have consented to take part in the ‘Banjara-Mahakumbh’.

Sources in the RSS said that the conference will also raise awareness against the rise in the cases of conversions of Banjara community members by missionaries and others in a well–calculated strategy.

 “At a time when the states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and others, are slated to go in assembly polls this year, such a conference of marginalized nomadic communities will certainly give a new  direction to the nomadic tribes,” said a senior functionary of BJP. Sources also claimed that 9-10 lakh people belonging to nomadic castes – Gor Banjara, Labana and Naikda — from the poll-bound states  are  likely to attend this conference.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RSS Banjara-Mahakumbh nomadic communities Eknath Shinde
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp