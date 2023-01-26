SC gives six weeks to Centre to decide fate of Ukraine-returned medicos

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The central government on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that it has constituted a committee of experts to find a solution for the students who could not complete their medical training in foreign countries like China and Ukraine due to the ongoing war and the Covid-19 pandemic.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Vikram Nath adjourned the matter for six weeks after being informed that the committee had met once but needed more time to take a decision. The Centre also needs time to consultss with the states, Additional Solicitor General of India Aishwarya Bhati submitted before the bench.

The court also reiterated that it cannot go on compromising with medical education and would go as per the committee’s recommendations. On July 28, the National Medical Commission (NMC) had notified a scheme allowing students who were in the last year of their undergraduate medical course and those who were granted certificate of completion of course/degree before June 30, 2022 to take the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination.

Upon qualifying the FMG examination, the medical graduates were required to undergo Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship for two years. Since the scheme was applicable to students in their last year and the batch of pleas were filed by students in their penultimate year, the SC while expressing concerns with regards to students’ career on December 9 had asked the Centre and NMC to constitute a committee.

Also in top court

SC grants interim bail to Ashish Mishra

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted an eight-week interim bail to Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish in the “unfortunate ghastly incident” of violence in 2021 at Lakhimpur Kheri which claimed eight lives, and directed him to leave Uttar Pradesh within one week of his release from jail.

1,091 SC judgments in regional languages to be released today

CJI DY Chandrachud on Wednesday announced that the Supreme Court on 74th Republic Day would release over 1,000 rulings translated in regional languages. The CJI said that SC was on a mission for the provision of its verdict in all scheduled languages. He said that translation now was happening at a faster pace.

Rana Ayyub: SC asks Gzb court to adjourn proceedings till Jan 31

The SC asked a court in Ghaziabad, which has summoned Rana Ayyub in a money laundering case lodged by ED, to adjourn the proceedings scheduled for January 27 to a date after January 31. The SC said it will hear on January 31 the petition of Ayyub challenging the summons issued to her by the special court.



