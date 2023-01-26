Sukhu to open day boarding schools for poor in Himachal

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the government has decided to open Rajiv Gandhi Model Day-Boarding Schools in each assembly constituency in a phased manner for providing education to poor children.

He added that job-oriented education was the need of the hour so the government has decided to introduce technical courses, such as robotics, block chain technology, cyber security, cloud computing, data science, artificial Intelligence and machine learning in the curriculum of ITI, Polytechnic and Engineering Colleges.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of 53rd Statehood Day celebration held at Hamirpur today Sukhu said, “It was on December 11, 2022 when the new government took over the reign of this hill state and from the very first day started to work for revamping the derailed system.’’ As per the Government’s pledge for zero tolerance against corruption, strict measures were being adopted to eliminate social evil.

“Even the economic health of the state was in utter disarray because of the extravagant spending by the previous government that has led to legacy debt of around Rs 75,000 crore,” he said. Apart from this, the liability of paying the arrears of Rs 4,430 crore to the employees, Rs 5,226 crore of pensioners and Rs 1,000 crore DA of both is on the present state government.

Sukhu said that the government has set up Chief Minister’s Sukh-Ashray Sahayata Kosh with an outlay of Rs 101 crore for providing higher education to beneficiaries of the Kosh for Vocational training in engineering colleges, IIIT, NIT, IIM, IIT, polytechnic institutes, nursing and degree colleges.

The state government give an apparel allowance of Rs 10,000 per person per year would be given to people living in old age homes and shelter homes, besides Rs 500 as festival allowance so that they could also celebrate the festivals, like others, he said. Government intends to boost tourism sector to provide employment opportunities.

