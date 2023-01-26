Home Nation

UP govt to waive fees of one sibling if two sisters from a household study in private school

The Basic Education department has sent a proposal to include this in next year's budget.

Published: 26th January 2023 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 10:59 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that if two sisters are studying in a private school, the state government will pay the fees of one.

Provision for this is being made in the next financial year's budget. This will benefit lakhs of girl students studying in primary, upper primary and secondary schools.

Adityanath had said some time ago that if two real sisters study in a school, then the management of that school should be requested to waive the fees of one. If this is not possible from the management level, then the state government will compensate the fees of one of the sisters.

The Basic Education department has sent a proposal to include this in next year's budget.

According to government sources, a token amount of Rs one crore will be arranged for this. As the demand increases, more amount will be given to the department. By giving the token amount, the head will be opened in view of the financial rules. Due to this, there will be no problem in budget allocation as per the requirement.

Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the state government is also preparing to significantly increase the budget for roads.

According to high-level sources, till now the focus was on completing the ongoing works, but in the next financial year, a substantial amount would also be paid for the new works (Schedule of New Demands).

Major district-level roads and state highways are also being planned to be widened to a minimum of seven metres. Apart from this, funds will also be given for many new schemes for the Irrigation Department and the Urban Development Department. If budget experts are to be believed, the budget for the next financial year will be more than Rs 7 lakh crore. This has been discussed at the highest level.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath school fees Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp