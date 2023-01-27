Badrinath portals to open from April 27

Home Nation

Keeping in mind the current scenario of disaster-affected Joshimath, organizing safe travel this time is going to be a big challenge for the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government.

Published: 27th January 2023

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN :  The portals of the Badrinath Dham will open at 7.10 am on April 27. On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, the date of opening the portals of the dham was fixed at Rajmahal in Narendranagar, Tehri, on Thursday. 

Keeping in mind the current scenario of disaster-affected Joshimath, organizing safe travel this time is going to be a big challenge for the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government. At the same time, the ‘Oil Kalash Yatra’ of “Gadu Ghada” will be taken out on April 12.

Officials of the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee, Dimri Religious Central Panchayat Tehri Royal Family and a large number of devotees were present.  Ajayendra Ajay, chairman of Badri Kedar Temple Committee and special representative to the chief minister, told this daily, “Two years after the Corona pandemic period in 2022, the Chardham Yatra set a new record last year. For the first time, over 46 lakh pilgrims visited the four shrines.”

