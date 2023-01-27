Home Nation

Called off walk today because police arrangements completely collapsed: Rahul in J-K 

Police personnel who were supposed to manage the crowd were nowhere to be seen, the former Congress president told reporters here.

Published: 27th January 2023

By PTI

KHANBAL: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he had to cancel his walk for the day because police arrangements unfortunately "completely collapsed".

"It's the Jammu and Kashmir administration's responsibility to provide security. I hope security will now be ensured for the remaining days of the yatra," Gandhi, who started his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kanyakumari in September and ends it in Srinagar on January 30, said.

"I had to call off my walk because I can't go against my security people," the Congress leader said.

His party colleague Jairam Ramesh added that Gandhi's security team is holding discussions with the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure that everything goes off smoothly for the next few days.

