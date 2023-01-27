Home Nation

Court orders FIR against 6 cops for beating up man, snatching money in UP

The police also booked Mishra in a case of attempt to murder and sent him to jail.

Published: 27th January 2023 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: A court in Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh has ordered the registration of an FIR against six police personnel for allegedly beating up a man and snatching money from him.

The police personnel -- an inspector, three sub-inspectors and two constables -- are accused of beating up Venkatesh Mishra following an argument on the road in 2017.

"Venkatesh Mishra was taken to a police station and beaten up. The policemen also took away Rs 5,000 from Mishra's pocket," his lawyer Avdesh Singh said.

The police also booked Mishra in a case of attempt to murder and sent him to jail.

Chief Judicial Magistrate A P Gautam on Tuesday ordered that a case be registered against police constables Ajay Chaudhary and Vijay Veer and sub-inspectors Prakash Singh, Balram Singh and Krantiveer Singh, and inspector D C Sharma under relevant sections of IPC, the lawyer said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said on Friday that he had received information about the order of the court and appropriate action would be taken in the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shahjahanpur FIR against six police personnel
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp