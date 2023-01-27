Home Nation

Delhi Court adjourns bail plea of Shankar Mishra, accused in Air India urinating on passenger case

During the course of the hearing, Mishra's counsel Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta opposed the adjournment for the next date and pleaded to list at 2 pm on Friday.

Published: 27th January 2023 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

ShankarMishra-AirIndia-UrinationIncident

Shankar Mishra, accused in Air India urination case. (File photo | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Friday adjourned to January 30 the bail application of Shankar Mishra, who was arrested for allegedly peeing on his co-passenger, a septuagenarian woman, on board an Air India flight in an inebriated condition.

At Patiala House Courts in the national capital, before Additional Sessions Judge, Harjyot Singh Bhalla, the complainant woman's counsel said the copy of the bail application was not provided to him.

It was also taken note by the judge that the investigating officer was not present for the hearing.

During the course of the hearing, Mishra's counsel Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta opposed the adjournment for the next date and pleaded to list at 2 pm on Friday.

However, the court adjourned the hearing for next Monday (January 30).

Mishra, who is currently in judicial custody, knocked on the doors of the court again on Wednesday seeking bail against the earlier order of Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg, who had rejected his plea, saying that the alleged act of accused of relieving himself upon the complainant is "utterly disgusting and repulsive" and the act itself is sufficient to outrage the modesty of a woman. 

On January 13, in a u-turn in the case, Mishra had told a Delhi court that he did not urinate on the co-passenger woman onboard the Air India flight and she urinated on herself, a contradiction to his earlier statement in which he told the court that he is not running away from the alleged act which was 'obscene.'

The alleged incident had occurred on November 26 last year when a drunk Mishra walked up to the woman's seat in the business class on an Air India New York-New Delhi flight, exposed himself, and urinated on her.

Earlier during the arguments, Mishra's counsel said his act was not driven by sexual desire nor aimed at outraging the complainant's modesty.

Mishra's counsel pointed out that Section 354 deals with sexual harassment and questioned the relevance of the Act in the present case.

The complainant's counsel, however, opposed Mishra's bail application, claiming she was being threatened.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Court Shankar Mishra Air India flight
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp