Delhi Court adjourns bail plea of Shankar Mishra, accused in Air India urinating on passenger case

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Friday adjourned to January 30 the bail application of Shankar Mishra, who was arrested for allegedly peeing on his co-passenger, a septuagenarian woman, on board an Air India flight in an inebriated condition.



At Patiala House Courts in the national capital, before Additional Sessions Judge, Harjyot Singh Bhalla, the complainant woman's counsel said the copy of the bail application was not provided to him.



It was also taken note by the judge that the investigating officer was not present for the hearing.



During the course of the hearing, Mishra's counsel Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta opposed the adjournment for the next date and pleaded to list at 2 pm on Friday.



However, the court adjourned the hearing for next Monday (January 30).



Mishra, who is currently in judicial custody, knocked on the doors of the court again on Wednesday seeking bail against the earlier order of Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg, who had rejected his plea, saying that the alleged act of accused of relieving himself upon the complainant is "utterly disgusting and repulsive" and the act itself is sufficient to outrage the modesty of a woman.



On January 13, in a u-turn in the case, Mishra had told a Delhi court that he did not urinate on the co-passenger woman onboard the Air India flight and she urinated on herself, a contradiction to his earlier statement in which he told the court that he is not running away from the alleged act which was 'obscene.'



The alleged incident had occurred on November 26 last year when a drunk Mishra walked up to the woman's seat in the business class on an Air India New York-New Delhi flight, exposed himself, and urinated on her.



Earlier during the arguments, Mishra's counsel said his act was not driven by sexual desire nor aimed at outraging the complainant's modesty.



Mishra's counsel pointed out that Section 354 deals with sexual harassment and questioned the relevance of the Act in the present case.



The complainant's counsel, however, opposed Mishra's bail application, claiming she was being threatened.

