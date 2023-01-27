Home Nation

Global leaders greet India on 74th Republic Day, call for strengthening ties

French President Emmanuel Macron, in his message in Hindi, extended his warm wishes to ‘dear friend Narendra Modi’ and the Indian people.

Published: 27th January 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

A tableau of the Indian Navy during the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Thursday | Shekhar Yadav

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As India celebrated its 74th Republic Day on Thursday, political leaders from across the global sent their congratulatory messages upholding international stability and security, and their lasting friendship with the nation.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in his message in Hindi, extended his warm wishes to ‘dear friend Narendra Modi’ and the Indian people. “I look forward to setting new ambitions together for the G20 and for our Indo-French strategic partnership as it turns 25 this year,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin touched upon India’s role in keeping stability and security in his R-Day greetings. “Please accept sincere congratulations on the occasion of the Republic Day. India’s achievements in the economic, social, scientific, technological and other spheres are widely known. Your country is making a substantial contribution to ensure international stability and security and to address vital issues on the regional and global agenda,” Putin said.

Israel’s PM, Benjamin Netanyahu said that the close bond between India and Israel will continue to grow stronger with each passing year. President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also extended his greetings to Indian President Draupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi. In his respects to the nation on the R-Day, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said,

“Best wishes to Narendra Modi and the people of India. As we share national days we celebrate the warm spirit of affection our people have long held for each other and the depth of our friendship. Australia and India have never been closer.’’

The leadership of Saudi Arabia also sent a message to President Murmu. “The custodian of the two holy mosques expressed his best felicitations and wished the President constant good health and happiness and the government and people of India steady progress and prosperity,” the message from the Saudi Arabia leadership said. 

Meanwhile, closer to home, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih extended his warm greetings to PM Modi. “May the spirit of democracy, justice and peace long prevail in India,” Solih said.

