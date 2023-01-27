India protests in Canberra on vandalism of temples

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian High Commission in Canberra, the capital city of Australia, has strongly condemned the incidents of vandalism, of three Hindu temples in Melbourne in recent weeks.

“Signals that pro-Khalistan elements are stepping up their activities in Australia, actively aided and abetted by members of proscribed terrorist organisations, such as Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and other inimical agencies from outside Australia, have been evident from some time,’’ according to a statement made by the Indian High Commission (IHC) in Canberra.

Instances of vandalism were reported in the Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne, Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum, Victoria, and the ISKCON temple in Melbourne which were defaced by anti social elements with anti-India graffiti.

India has also expressed concern about the so-called referendum in Melbourne and Sydney announced by the proscribed outfits (SFJ). The Australian government too has been appraised about this and have been asked to ensure the safety and security of the members of the Indian community and their properties in Australia, the IHC statement said.

