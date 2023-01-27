'Modi-led NDA government's approval ratings goes up from 56 to 67 percent': Survey

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government's approval ratings have gone up a notch, from 56 per cent in August 2022 to 67 per cent in January 2023," claims the India Today-CVoter Mood of the Nation poll. This assumes significance as the Lok Sabha elections are due next year, India Today reports. The survey further revealed that "the percentage of people who are dissatisfied with the government decreased from 32 per cent in August last year to 18 per cent, indicating that the NDA government has beaten the anti-incumbency despite being in power for over eight years." "If Lok Sabha elections were held today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would come back to power with a historic mandate once again," the survey further claimed. Moreover, NDA's projected vote share has increased from 41 per cent in August last year to 43 per cent this year, and the UPA's vote share has also risen from 28 per cent to 30 per cent. The BJP-led NDA will retain power with 298 Lok Sabha seats, with the UPA a distant second with 153 seats, India Today report claimed.