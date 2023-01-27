Pariksha Pe Charcha: Exams come and go but life is to be lived fully, PM Modi to students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday advised students not to underestimate their potential, or succumb to exam pressure, but instead take it up as a challenge and focus on becoming better as "exams come and go but life is to be lived fully."

Speaking at the sixth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ 2023 (PPC), Modi, in his two-hour interaction gave tips on how to reduce stress, overcome social media distractions, deal with criticism, meeting parental expectations, and how to prepare for exams, explained to students the importance of time management by citing the example of a mother.

“Have you ever observed your mother’s time management skills? A mother never feels burdened by the immense work she does. If you observe your mother, then you will understand how to manage your time well,” Modi said as he interacted with students, teachers and parents at the packed Talkatora Stadium here.

Advising students to first give time to the subject which they like less, and then rest on the subject most liked, he said, "Don’t remain under the pressure of the pressure! Think, analyse, act, and then give your best to achieve what you aspire for."

He also said PPC is his exam too and crores of students in the country are taking his test.

Strongly advising students to observe “digital fasting,” he said, “God has given us free will and an independent personality and we should always be conscious about becoming slaves to our gadgets.”

“We should keep one area as no technology zone and do not use any tech devices in that area of your home.”

To a question on facing opposition criticism, Modi said, “The question is out of the syllabus” but added that “criticism is like purification in a democracy."

"If you are hardworking and honest, then you should not care about the criticisms because they become your strength," he said.

Underlining the importance of languages, Modi said during his last address to the United Nations Organisations he specifically brought up facts about Tamil because he wanted to tell the world about the pride he holds for the country which is home to the oldest language.

He also asked students to learn a regional language other than their mother tongue.

Modi also asked parents and teachers to keep an eye on a child if and when he shows worrying signs. “While you shouldn't restrict the children and put boundations on them, you should monitor their behaviour, if there is a change. Check if they are quieter than usual or not talking at all,” he said, adding that they should be alert if there are any such signs.

“If a family’s expectation from its children is due to societal pressure then it’s a problem…We are in politics where huge pressure is created for victory. You must match expectations with ability. You must always stay focused,” he added.

“We should never opt for shortcuts in life," the Prime Minister said to a question on those who opt for cheating in exams.

He further urged the children not to worry but to strive to give their best along with being stress-free and jubilant during the days of their examination.

