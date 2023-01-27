Patna Diary: HC orders probe into madrasa fund in Bihar

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

Kushwaha questions Nitish, unlikely to leave

The ongoing tussle is between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and JD (U) parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha. Kushwaha’s reply to Nitish’s advice to join BJP has further heated up the politics of Bihar. Responding to Nitish, Kushwaha questioned how he could quit the party by leaving his share. From this statement of Kushwaha, it seems that he is not going to leave JD (U). Whatever may be the result in the end, the current tussle indicates that something big is going to happen in the politics of Bihar. Therefore, there seems no end to the making and breaking of relationships in in the state.

Bihar ministers clash over chair at local event

An unseemly situation unfolded at Naugachia police line when JD (U) MLA Gopal Mandal and former MP Anil Kumar Yadav clashed over sitting on a chair at the tricolour unfurling ceremony organised on Republic Day. The situation became so serious that Yadav even lodged a complaint. He alleged that Mandal used abusive language against PM Narendra Modi and when he opposed it, the JD (U) leader threatened him. On the other hand, Mandal claimed he did not speak anything against the PM. He said Yadav came late to attend the R-Day function and asked district JD (U) president to vacate the chair.

HC orders probe into madrasa fund

The Patna High Court’s recent order to probe into release of funds to 609 madrasa has triggered political uproar in Bihar. The HC in its order asked the state government for a complete inquiry into the release of grant-in-aid to 609 madrasas within four weeks. These madrasa have been provided funds on the basis of forged documents. Two allies of grand-alliance — Congress and RJD — reacted sharply on the HC directive. Bihar Cong chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh said the government should also conduct inquiry into affairs of Saraswati Sishu Mandir being run by RSS.

Ramashankar

Our correspondent in Bihar

ramashankar@newindianexpress.com

Kushwaha questions Nitish, unlikely to leave The ongoing tussle is between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and JD (U) parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha. Kushwaha’s reply to Nitish’s advice to join BJP has further heated up the politics of Bihar. Responding to Nitish, Kushwaha questioned how he could quit the party by leaving his share. From this statement of Kushwaha, it seems that he is not going to leave JD (U). Whatever may be the result in the end, the current tussle indicates that something big is going to happen in the politics of Bihar. Therefore, there seems no end to the making and breaking of relationships in in the state. Bihar ministers clash over chair at local event An unseemly situation unfolded at Naugachia police line when JD (U) MLA Gopal Mandal and former MP Anil Kumar Yadav clashed over sitting on a chair at the tricolour unfurling ceremony organised on Republic Day. The situation became so serious that Yadav even lodged a complaint. He alleged that Mandal used abusive language against PM Narendra Modi and when he opposed it, the JD (U) leader threatened him. On the other hand, Mandal claimed he did not speak anything against the PM. He said Yadav came late to attend the R-Day function and asked district JD (U) president to vacate the chair. HC orders probe into madrasa fund The Patna High Court’s recent order to probe into release of funds to 609 madrasa has triggered political uproar in Bihar. The HC in its order asked the state government for a complete inquiry into the release of grant-in-aid to 609 madrasas within four weeks. These madrasa have been provided funds on the basis of forged documents. Two allies of grand-alliance — Congress and RJD — reacted sharply on the HC directive. Bihar Cong chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh said the government should also conduct inquiry into affairs of Saraswati Sishu Mandir being run by RSS. Ramashankar Our correspondent in Bihar ramashankar@newindianexpress.com