RSS chief Bhagwat stresses purity of heart for Shrestha Bharat

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An extraordinary sermon interspersed with patriotic zeal and accentuated by rich quotations of B R Ambedkar marked the speech of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at a tricolor hoisting event in Jaipur on Thursday.

“We have to be filled with inner and outer purity and the one who is pure inside out never wants bad for others, he always wants to do good. There is no alienation in his heart towards others. Those who

move ahead with a generous mind, with a pure mind, behave in a pious manner and consider everyone as their own. We have to become pure like this,” the RSS chief said.

Speaking at a Republic Day function at Keshav Vidaypeeth in Jamdoli near Rajasthan capital Jaipur, Bhagwat sought to distinguish the national flag colours as the symbols of sovereignty with patriotic enthusiasm, joy and pride. Bhagwat is on a five-day trip to Jaipur.

“We all have to be pure in Shrestha Bharat (great India)”. Those filled with inner and outer purity would never want to harm others. Such people carry no feeling of alienation,” Bhagwat said on the day. Prosperity, Bhagwat said, comes by cultivating the qualities of oneness.

“With this, there will be no shortage of ‘roti’ (bread), ‘kapda’ (clothes) and ‘makan’ (house), swaasthya (health) and ‘shiksha’ (education). That purity can help restore the splendour of environment, which is now getting affected,” the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat quoted Ambedkar to emphasise that ‘purity in action helps improve the cycle of nature’. He urged people to go through Ambedkar’s speeches made in Parliament during the drafting of the Constitution.

“BR Ambedkar taught us what our duties and responsibilities are. He had asserted that there was no slavery in the country. The imperial British rulers left, but to eradicate elements slavery caused by social inequality, the provisions of political and economic equality were included in the Constitution, the RSS chief said.

Quoting Ambedakar, he said ‘gulami’ (slavery) gripped the country not because of some powers of the country’s enemy, but because of those who continued to fight with each other for parochial and feudal gains. “Babasaheb said if freedom and equality are to be brought together, then we should bring brotherhood. That is why ‘fraternity’ along with ‘liberty’ and ‘equality is enshrined in our Constitution,” Bhagwat said.

‘Read Ambedkar’s Parliament speeches’

He urged people to go through BR Ambedkar’s speeches made in Parliament during the drafting of the Constitution. “BR Ambedakar taught us what our duties and responsibilities are. He had asserted that there was no slavery in the country. The imperial British left, but to remove slavery caused by social inequality, the provisions of political and economic equality were made in the Constitution, Bhagwat said

NEW DELHI: An extraordinary sermon interspersed with patriotic zeal and accentuated by rich quotations of B R Ambedkar marked the speech of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at a tricolor hoisting event in Jaipur on Thursday. “We have to be filled with inner and outer purity and the one who is pure inside out never wants bad for others, he always wants to do good. There is no alienation in his heart towards others. Those who move ahead with a generous mind, with a pure mind, behave in a pious manner and consider everyone as their own. We have to become pure like this,” the RSS chief said. Speaking at a Republic Day function at Keshav Vidaypeeth in Jamdoli near Rajasthan capital Jaipur, Bhagwat sought to distinguish the national flag colours as the symbols of sovereignty with patriotic enthusiasm, joy and pride. Bhagwat is on a five-day trip to Jaipur. “We all have to be pure in Shrestha Bharat (great India)”. Those filled with inner and outer purity would never want to harm others. Such people carry no feeling of alienation,” Bhagwat said on the day. Prosperity, Bhagwat said, comes by cultivating the qualities of oneness. “With this, there will be no shortage of ‘roti’ (bread), ‘kapda’ (clothes) and ‘makan’ (house), swaasthya (health) and ‘shiksha’ (education). That purity can help restore the splendour of environment, which is now getting affected,” the RSS chief said. Bhagwat quoted Ambedkar to emphasise that ‘purity in action helps improve the cycle of nature’. He urged people to go through Ambedkar’s speeches made in Parliament during the drafting of the Constitution. “BR Ambedkar taught us what our duties and responsibilities are. He had asserted that there was no slavery in the country. The imperial British rulers left, but to eradicate elements slavery caused by social inequality, the provisions of political and economic equality were included in the Constitution, the RSS chief said. Quoting Ambedakar, he said ‘gulami’ (slavery) gripped the country not because of some powers of the country’s enemy, but because of those who continued to fight with each other for parochial and feudal gains. “Babasaheb said if freedom and equality are to be brought together, then we should bring brotherhood. That is why ‘fraternity’ along with ‘liberty’ and ‘equality is enshrined in our Constitution,” Bhagwat said. ‘Read Ambedkar’s Parliament speeches’ He urged people to go through BR Ambedkar’s speeches made in Parliament during the drafting of the Constitution. “BR Ambedakar taught us what our duties and responsibilities are. He had asserted that there was no slavery in the country. The imperial British left, but to remove slavery caused by social inequality, the provisions of political and economic equality were made in the Constitution, Bhagwat said