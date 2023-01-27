Soren to be first Jharkhand CM to visit Maoist hotbed Budha Pahad

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Hemant Soren on Friday will become the first Chief Minister to visit the Maoist hotbed Budha Pahad, located along Latehar and Garhwa districts in Jharkhand, and adjacent to Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh. Notably, Budha Pahad, the last bastion of Maoists in Jharkhand, had been a safe haven for Maoists for over three decades due to its difficult topography and inaccessible terrains.

The security forces were not able to reach the core area – spread across about 10 sq km-- for the last three decades.Budha Pahad, spread over a 55 sq km area was freed from Maoists’ control after 32 years following three coordinated operations carried out by the security forces since April last year. After freeing the area from rebels, for the first time, CRPF and Jharkhand police jointly hoisted the Tricolour on October 23 last year.

Now, a permanent camp has been set up at the top of the hill and development work has begun. Soren, during his visit on Friday, will inaugurate several rural development schemes besides interacting with villagers. “CM, who will be the first chief minister to visit Budha Pahar, will launch the Budha Pahar Development Plan. He will distribute acceptance letters of different welfare schemes to the people of Tehri Panchayat in Budha Pahad,” said Garhwa Deputy Commissioner Ramesh Gholap.

He will also inaugurate some of the welfare schemes for the anchayat, he added. “Lastly, the Chief Minister will also have lunch with the CRPF personnel and the locals,” the DC said. In bid to stop Maoists from re-establishing their base at Budha Pahad, the district administration will set up police camps, hospitals, schools and provide other basic facilities to the villagers, besides constructing roads.

Freed from Naxalites after 32 years

