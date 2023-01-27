TIPRA Motha to fight alone in Tripura polls: Chief Pradyot Debbarma

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The tribe-based TIPRA Motha will go it alone in the February 16 Tripura elections, its chief Pradyot Manikya Debbarma announced on Friday.

“No alliance - my heart does not agree and so I have made my decision that I cannot accept New Delhi's offer! Jitega toh jitega harega toh harega but one last fight to karke rahega! I can’t betray our cause and our people!” Debbarma tweeted.

After being 'invited' by 'the central government', a delegation of TIPRA Motha, led by the royal scion Debbarma, went to New Delhi and held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and officials of his ministry. However, the Centre refused to give a written assurance on the separate “Greater Tipraland” state demand.

The TIPRA Motha made it absolutely clear that it would forge an alliance with any party, including the BJP, only if there is a written commitment on the demand. The envisaged Greater Tipraland includes the areas under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council and 36 villages adjoining the tribal areas.

In a video he posted on Twitter, Debbarma said, “We all went to Delhi. If we had not gone, they would have said we did not go even after being invited. We listened to them but they did not give us anything in writing (on statehood demand).”

“I want to tell my TIPRA Motha warriors and Tiprasa (ethnic communities) that there will be no alliance in this election. We will fight to defeat those who are against our demand,” Debbarma further said.

He reiterated that there would be no compromise on the demand. “I have said it before and I say it today that we will not forge any alliance till Government of India gives it in writing that it will give us constitutional solution to our demand,” he added.

Tripura has 60 seats and the TIPRA Motha holds sway in the 20 seats reserved for tribals.



