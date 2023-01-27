ULFA last hurdle for road to peace: Assam CM

prasanta mazumadar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) is the last hurdle in the government’s efforts to ensure complete peace in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday. Speaking at an event in Guwahati to celebrate the 74th Republic Day, he appealed to the insurgent group to join the mainstream.

“We have the last mile to cross on the road to peace. Assam will become an island of peace after peace talks with the ULFA,” Sarma said. He said the situation today is not what it was 30 years ago when ULFA military chief Paresh Baruah had chosen the path of armed struggle.

Assam today has become a new centre of progress and development and it has built a strong foundation to eradicate poverty, Sarma said. “I don’t question somebody’s patriotism but the new generation has the right to get a peaceful Assam. Time has changed and so has people’s mindset. This change should also touch the ULFA. I believe the armed group will help build a strong Assam,” he said.

