Home Nation

ULFA last hurdle for road to peace: Assam CM

“We have the last mile to cross on the road to peace. Assam will become an island of peace after peace talks with the ULFA,” Sarma said.

Published: 27th January 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By prasanta mazumadar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  The United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) is the last hurdle in the government’s efforts to ensure complete peace in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday. Speaking at an event in Guwahati to celebrate the 74th Republic Day, he appealed to the insurgent group to join the mainstream. 

“We have the last mile to cross on the road to peace. Assam will become an island of peace after peace talks with the ULFA,” Sarma said. He said the situation today is not what it was 30 years ago when ULFA military chief Paresh Baruah had chosen the path of armed struggle.

Assam today has become a new centre of progress and development and it has built a strong foundation to eradicate poverty, Sarma said. “I don’t question somebody’s patriotism but the new generation has the right to get a peaceful Assam. Time has changed and so has people’s mindset. This change should also touch the ULFA. I believe the armed group will help build a strong Assam,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ULFA Assam Assam CM
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp