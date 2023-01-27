West Bengal CM attends Governor's Republic Day evet, BJP absent

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Inspired by the sacrifice of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Republic Day initiated the world of Bengali alphabet at Raj Bhavan during ‘Hatey Khori’, the ceremonial beginning of the process of learning as per Bengali’s ritual. The presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the event triggered an unexpected face-off between the ruling TMC and the BJP.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP leaders decided to skip the event. Explaining his absence, Adhikari alleged the state government has “cunningly orchestrated’’ this event to wash off the stain of the scam on the education department.

On Thursday, which also happened to be the occasion of Saraswati Puja, eight-year-old Debanjali Roy initiated Bose to the learning of Bengali language and in return as Gurudakshina, the constitutional head of the state gave her a gift. The Bengal CM presented Bose Barnaporichoy (learning alphabet), written by Pandit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.

Bose’s Bengali learning session began with Debanjali holding his hand with a chalk and guiding him to write the first two alphabets of Bengali language on a slate. The girl also taught him how to pronounce the alphabets. “Ami Bangla sikhbo. Ami Bangla Bhalobashi. Banglar manushke bhalobashi. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose mahanayak. Jay Bangla Jay Hind (I will learn Bengali. I love Bengali language. I love the people of Bengal. Long live Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose),’’ Bose said in Bengali in his brief address.

Congratulating the governor, Mamata said, “Wherever we work, we must learn the local language. I congratulate you for your initiative.”

Interestingly, ‘Bose’ in the governor’s name was given by his father, a freedom fighter, as a tribute to his hero Netaji. Bose began his career as a probationary officer with the SBI in 70s in Kolkata. Hitting at the TMC-led state government, Adhikari tweeted, “At a time when the image of the Education Department of West Bengal has been tarnished too due to the gigantic “cash for job’’ Teacher Recruitment Scam and the former Education Minister along with most of the important office bearers are languishing in prison; the State Government has cunningly orchestrated this event to wash off the stain.’’

After a prolonged face off with the erstwhile governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, the present Vice President, the state government shares a good relation with Bose so far. As per sources at Raj Bhavan, Bose, as his contribution to Bengal, has constituted an award from his salary to be given to the students of the state who excel in various fields. The first prize is Rs 1 lakh, followed by Rs 75,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000. An expert committee will select the winners

