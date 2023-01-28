3,500 drones to light up the sky over Raisina Hills for 'Beating the Retreat’ ceremony

Home Nation

This year’s ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony will be graced by the President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu, at the historic Vijay Chowk, New Delhi on January 29, 2022.

Published: 28th January 2023 01:24 AM

Glimpse from the Beating Retreat Ceremony-2022. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Beating Retreat ceremony this year will bring the biggest collection of indigenous drones within the country enthralling the audience with the drones configuring myriad forms of national figures and events through smooth synchronisation.

Martial musical tunes with Indian fervour will be the flavour of the ceremony. Performances and music will be played by the bands of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

The drone show, like the previous year, has been organised by a startup ‘Botlab Dynamics’ and supported by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and the Department of Science & Technology. The depictions of the different themes and formations will include those on start-up ecosystems, the technological prowess of the country’s youth.

‘Beating the Retreat’ is a centuries-old military tradition dating from the days when troops disengaged from the battle at sunset. As soon as the buglers sounded the retreat, the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield. It is for this reason that the custom of standing still during the sounding of retreat has been retained to this day. Colours and standards are cased and flags are lowered at retreats.

Also, for the first time, a 3-D anamorphic projection will be organised during the Beating Retreat Ceremony 2023 on the façade of North and South Block.

Drumbeats recall the days when troops, billeted in towns and cities, were recalled to their quarters at an appointed time in the evening. Based on these military traditions, ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony creates a mood of nostalgia for the times gone by.

