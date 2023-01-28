Home Nation

Mumbai: Tension in Tata Institute of Social Sciences as students screen BBC documentary on Modi

The screening of the documentary was reportedly organised by Progressive Students' Forum.

Published: 28th January 2023 08:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 09:10 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi University, DU Students

ON FRIDAY, police personnel detain members of Bhim Army Student Federation for planning to screen the BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question', outside Delhi University Arts Faculty. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: A group of students of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai, reportedly defied advisories issued by the administration and watched the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on laptops and mobile phones on Saturday.

The screening of the documentary was reportedly organised by Progressive Students' Forum.

The activists of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, staged a protest outside the university campus against the screening. BJP MLA Ashish Shelar sought police action against the students who screened the documentary.

The TISS administration had earlier cautioned the students against "any activities leading to disturbance of peace and harmony."

It may be recalled that the Centre had invoked the IT Rules, 2021 to direct YouTube and Twitter to take down links to the two-part documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’. The documentary is about the role of Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Delhi Police on Friday detained 24 students from the Delhi University's Arts Faculty for planning to screen the documentary. The university has formed a seven-member panel to investigate the incidents with regard to the screening.

The documentary is being screened on various campuses across the country, despite a police crackdown on the organisers.

The student wing of the CPI (M), Students' Federation of India (SFI) had announced that the documentary will be screened on campuses across the country.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TISS BBC Documentary Narendra Modi
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp