Mumbai: Tension in Tata Institute of Social Sciences as students screen BBC documentary on Modi

CHENNAI: A group of students of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai, reportedly defied advisories issued by the administration and watched the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on laptops and mobile phones on Saturday.

The screening of the documentary was reportedly organised by Progressive Students' Forum.

The activists of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, staged a protest outside the university campus against the screening. BJP MLA Ashish Shelar sought police action against the students who screened the documentary.

The TISS administration had earlier cautioned the students against "any activities leading to disturbance of peace and harmony."

It may be recalled that the Centre had invoked the IT Rules, 2021 to direct YouTube and Twitter to take down links to the two-part documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’. The documentary is about the role of Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Delhi Police on Friday detained 24 students from the Delhi University's Arts Faculty for planning to screen the documentary. The university has formed a seven-member panel to investigate the incidents with regard to the screening.

The documentary is being screened on various campuses across the country, despite a police crackdown on the organisers.

The student wing of the CPI (M), Students' Federation of India (SFI) had announced that the documentary will be screened on campuses across the country.



