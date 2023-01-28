New scheme to fix ‘Monument Mitra’ lapses

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the absence of desired results from the ‘Monument Mitra’ (Adopt a Heritage) scheme of the tourism ministry, the ministry of culture is now ready with its own version the initiative for better maintenance of centrally-protected heritage properties, creation of basic amenities and world-class additions like the recently launched Sound and Light Show at Delhi’s Red Fort.

According to the officials, preparations for the launch of the scheme are in the final stages, for which the ministry will be holding a meeting on January 31with corporate entities and institutions interested in adopting a monument. It aims to introduce Sound and Light Show along with projection mapping at 500 sites, including Hampi, Purana Qila, Ajanta, Ellora, Mandu, Kangra Fort and Golconda Fort.

One of the provisions in the revamped version of the scheme is that a heritage site or part of the building under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India may be handed over to two or multiple bidders. The scheme is likely to be launched by February 15, the officials said. “This revised scheme will be led by the culture ministry. The previous scheme of the tourism ministry didn’t do justice fully.

Earlier guidelines were silent on what can or can’t be done at monuments, leading to confusion; whether monument mitras (friends of monument) could carry out conservation or are they only for maintenance of the garden? All those questions have been clarified in the revamped scheme,” said a senior official privy to the matter.

The website for the scheme will have details of 1,000 sites being offered, including parts and features such as a doorway, pathway or dome, which can separately be taken for different purposes. The ministry said big firms such as the Tata group, Infosys, Jindal and Yatra have shown interest.

“One can only opt for a Sound and Light Show, projection mapping, interpretation centre or only the upkeep. A total of 1,000 monuments will be on offer but we want to sign agreements for 500 sites before August 15,” said the official.

The monument mitra scheme, launched in September 2017, was envisioned to provide an enhanced tourism experience and ensure quality of amenities at heritage sites. The government signed MoUs with private entities for over 20 sites, such as Aguada Fort (Goa), Rani-ki-Vav (Gujarat), Gandikota Fort (Andhra Pradesh) and Ajanta Caves (Maharashtra).

The makeover

Culture ministry ready with initiative for better maintenance of centrally-protected heritage properties

Heritage sites under ASI jurisdiction may be handed over to two or more bidders

Sound and Light Show, projection mapping planned for 500 sites, including Hampi, Purana Qila, Ajanta, Ellora, Mandu, Kangra Fort and Golconda Fort

Ministry to hold meeting with corporate entities and institutions interested in adopting a monument on January 31

Scheme likely to be launched by Feb. 15 Scheme website to have details of 1,000 sites being offered

Scheme likely to be launched by February 15; govt wants to sign agreements before August 15

