Prakash Ambedkar’s change in statements put Uddhav Thackeray on sticky wicket

NEW DELHI: Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has formally cemented his party alliance with Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, but Ambedkar is not firm on his commitment and that has put Uddhav Thackeray on a sticky wicket.

Prakash Ambedkar on Friday said that he is ready for an alliance with BJP as well if they meet his terms and conditions. Ambedkar said that in politics no one is untouchable and they are not averse to allying with BJP.

“In politics, we do have differences of opinion but we are not permanent enemies of each other. We all are Indian. We are even ready to ally with BJP and RSS also if they abandon Manusmruti and follow the path of our ideology. BJP should work within the framework of the constitutions of India,” Prakash Ambedkar said.

"Abandoning Manusmriti means RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat should burn this manuscript in Nagpur and said that Manusmruti is the religious script of the Hindu religion. If they do this, then we will surely welcome the BJP RSS. They are not our enemy,” Ambedkar said.

He also said that Sanjay Raut should not advise him on what statement he should make or not make. “I will surely accept and welcome the advice from Uddhav Thackeray. I made a statement about Sharad Pawar that was completely based on my past experience,” Ambedkar clarified.

Sanjay Raut earlier said that Prakash Ambedkar has allied with Shiv Sena and it has officially announced.

“Shiv Sena is part of Maha Vikas Aghadi where NCP chief Sharad Pawar is the main pillar. Prakash Ambedkar should think twice while making unsubstantial statements against Sharad Pawar when alliance talk is in progress,” Sanjay Raut said.

NCP is not happy with Shiv Sena for tying with Prakash Ambedkar because of his fickle mind nature.

“We have closely experienced Prakash Ambedkar and his strategy. He is not a man of word and always undermines others' strength. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he demanded NCP’s traditional seat Baramti for his party candidate who will surely lose against the BJP. So, it is very difficult to understand whether Prakash Ambedkar works to help the BJP or secular parties like Congress and NCP. He always took the stand against NCP and Congress therefore it is very difficult to rely on him for a long-term alliance. Now, Uddhav Thackeray has to ensure his alliance with Ambedkar survives till the major elections,” he added, requesting anonymity.

