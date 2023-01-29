BJP's Mahila Morcha launches 'Sushma Swaraj Award' for distinguished women achievers

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After wider consultations and discussions, the Mahila Morcha of Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to start a national award in the name of former (late) external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj from this year onwards. The award will be named as ‘Sushma Swaraj Award’ to be given to the distinguished women achievers selected from various fields of services through a highly-power committee maintaining proper transparency.

This has been decided by the BJP’s Mahila Morcha with an aim to both immortalised the contributions of Sushma Swaraj ji made to the nation and facilitate women achievers and their outstanding services and achievements in their respective fields to others.

Speaking to The New Indian Express on Saturday, Vanathi Srinivasan-the national president of BJP’s Mahila Morcha said: “In March of every year, the Mahila Morcha is planning to give away this award to distinguished women achievers from different categories in the name of (late) Sushma Swaraj at the events, which will be organised across the nation”.

She also said that the state unit of Mahila Morcha of the party with proper coordination and consultation of the national unit of the frontal wing will decide the number of awardees and how to select the awardees.

“To ensure transparency and authenticity, a committee will be formed with bureaucrats and subject matter experts. The award ceremony will be promoted on print, TV, and social media and televised on Youtube and news channels,” she further said.

The ward has decided not only to acknowledge the outstanding achievements of services of women from various fields but also to promote their achievements and services as sources of inspiration to others in society.

Besides this, Srinivasan further said that the Morcha has initiated a slew of nationwide activities focussing on empowering women and increasing their representation in politics and other important political and ideological issues.

“While the country is gearing up for Lok Sabha elections, due in 2024, the Mahila Morcha in a first-of-its-kind initiative has planned to carry on a nationwide ‘selfie campaign’ with 1 crore beneficiaries of central government’s various schemes,” she said.

Taking on the campaign across the country, the Mahila Morcha will reach the women beneficiaries of the central government in every district and members of Mahila Morcha and others will take selfies with them throughout the year.

“The selfie with women beneficiaries of central government schemes will be shared by the Mahila Morcha on all platforms of social media with the consent of beneficiaries,” Srinivasan said. She said that the workers of Mahila Morcha are reaching out to the women of every society including minority communities in poll-bound states also to make them aware of what schemes have been started for them by the Modi government.

Dwelling upon various initiatives, she said that the Mahila Morcha has also geared up to organise the ‘Millet Food Festival at the district level in the country in April in addition to launching a nationwide outreach to the tribal women.

“Another most insuring and interesting activity by us is going to be held in June this year. This will be ‘ Smart Women Leaders’ Sammelan’ on Pan India level to make their leadership quality known and emulated by other women in politics and other fields,” she said.

The Mahila Morcha has also started working to organise the first-time voter’s mega interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November. “This will be in addition to a mega of its kind rally called’ Kamal Doot Maharally’ with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December this year,” she claimed.

