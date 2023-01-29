Home Nation

Gujarat: Another paper leaked, clerk recruitment exam cancelled

Protests erupted across Gujarat and candidates, who reached the examination centers from far-off places, expressed anger over the development.

Published: 29th January 2023 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

exam

Image for representational purpose only.

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  The Gujarat government on Sunday called off the clerk recruitment examination just hours prior to its commencement after the question paper was leaked. The exam was scheduled to take place at 2,995 centres in the state.

Protests erupted across Gujarat and candidates, who reached the examination centers from far-off places, expressed anger over the development. Police teams were deployed at the exam centres and bus stands to avoid untoward incidents. The Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) has decided to “postpone” the exam in the broader interest of the candidates, it said in a statement.

State Panchayat Department’s development commissioner Sandeep Kumar told reporters that the examination will be held in the next 100 days. On a tip-off, police detained a suspect and recovered a copy of the question paper of the exam early Sunday morning. A Gujarat ATS officer said 15 people were rounded up in connection with the leak from Vadodara as the agency had kept a close watch on the suspects in the last few days.

Gujarat ATS Superintendent of Police Sunil Joshi said, “The Government had instructed police and agencies to keep a close vigil on persons who were involved in illegal activities like providing the competitive exam papers in lieu of money.”

“The ATS team was working on the movement of some suspects and Saturday night a candidate was caught with the paper. Following the lead, 15 persons were rounded up, they are part of a highly organised gang that operates in different states,” he added

Sources said five police teams have been dispatched to Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi to arrest more suspects involved in the racket. Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi claimed 15 such competitive examinations were postponed in the last 12 years due to question papers leaks. The junior clerk exam, for which the first advertisement was issued in 2016, has cancelled for the third time, he further alleged. The Panchayat Department’s development commissioner Sandeep Kumar said the postponed competitive examination will now be held in the next 100 days.

A recurring tale

  • 2014: GPSC chief officer’s paper
  • 2015: Talati paper
  • 2016: Talati exam paper conducted by District Panchayat burst in Gandhinagar Modasa,and Surendranagar districts.
  • 2018: TAT -Teacher paper
  • 2018: Main-Sevika paper
  • 2018: Deputy Chitnis Paper
  • 2018: LRD-Lokarashak Dal
  • 2019: Non-Secretariat clerk
  • 2021: Head clerk
  • 2021: DGVCL Vidyut Asstt
  • 2021: Sub-auditor
  • 2022: Forest guard
  • 2023: Junior clerk

Gujarat’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained 15 people in connection with the question paper leak. An astonishing 9.53 lakh candidate had applied for 1,181 vacant posts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat govt exam Exam paper leak recruitment examination just
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp