Opposition parties may have differences but united against BJP-RSS ideology: Rahul Gandhi

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Opposition parties may have differences but they will stand united against the ideology of RSS and BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said here on Sunday, a day before his Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra culminates.

Addressing a press conference here, his 13th during the 134-day long yatra, Gandhi said the Opposition unity comes after dialogue, conversation and vision.

Responding to a question on the cold shoulder offered to his yatra by Opposition leaders like TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, he said it is not correct to say the Opposition is fragmented.

"It is true that there are differences among Opposition and discussions take place but the opposition will fight together this battle of ideologies in which on one side there is the BJP and RSS and on the other side are forces opposing them," he said.

Gandhi said yatra may have traversed the country from South to North but its impact is countrywide.

"The BJP and RSS are attacking the institutional framework of this country. Whether it is Parliament, assemblies, judiciaries, or media. All institutions are being attacked and captured by the BJP. What you have seen in different parts of the country and Jammu and Kashmir are the result of that assault on the institutional framework," he said.

Summing up the yatra, which will culminate on Monday with him hoisting the tricolour at a Congress office here, Gandhi said this march is no longer a Congress show but has become a movement for the aam janta (common people).

He said the Bharat Jodo Yatra envisages to provide to people with an alternative vision of brotherhood to BJP and RSS' "politics of hate and arrogance."

"This yatra has given an alternative to the people of this country. On one side is the vision to crush others while ours is the vision of embracing and taking people together," he said.

He said the march will have a tremendous effect on the politics of this country.

"I cannot tell what exactly will be the effect but I can tell that this yatra is not over. It is a first step towards a new beginning," he said.

