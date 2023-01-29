Puducherry gets ready for G20 meet, Section 144 till Jan 31

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Section 144 of CrPC has been promulgated in Puducherry from January 29 to 31 in view of the G-20 summit to be held on January 30 and 31, said collector E Vallavan. It prohibits the gathering of four or more people, agitations, rallies or any form of protest. There will be no restrictions on the movement of people. He dispelled rumours about the closure of educational institutions and shops, liquor shops and bars and said that one person who spread the rumour has been arrested.

Around 70 delegates from G-20 nations and 20 other nations will participate in the conference that will be held at Suganya Convention Centre. They will hold discussions on global partnerships for disruptive science for innovation and sustainable development. The discussions will be initiated by three chairpersons from three countries - Brazil, Indonesia and India - in three sessions. The three sessions will feature discussions on - universal holistic health: cure and prevention of diseases, clean energy for a greener future and connecting science to society and culture.

The delegates will arrive on January 29 and will be put up at Radisson Blu, Hotel Accord and Residency Towers. Puducherry government will host a welcome dinner at Hotel Accord and a gala dinner at Radisson Blu. Puducherry’s culture will be showcased by artists from Puducherry and Karaikal at the dinners, said Vallavan.

PUDUCHERRY: Section 144 of CrPC has been promulgated in Puducherry from January 29 to 31 in view of the G-20 summit to be held on January 30 and 31, said collector E Vallavan. It prohibits the gathering of four or more people, agitations, rallies or any form of protest. There will be no restrictions on the movement of people. He dispelled rumours about the closure of educational institutions and shops, liquor shops and bars and said that one person who spread the rumour has been arrested. Around 70 delegates from G-20 nations and 20 other nations will participate in the conference that will be held at Suganya Convention Centre. They will hold discussions on global partnerships for disruptive science for innovation and sustainable development. The discussions will be initiated by three chairpersons from three countries - Brazil, Indonesia and India - in three sessions. The three sessions will feature discussions on - universal holistic health: cure and prevention of diseases, clean energy for a greener future and connecting science to society and culture. The delegates will arrive on January 29 and will be put up at Radisson Blu, Hotel Accord and Residency Towers. Puducherry government will host a welcome dinner at Hotel Accord and a gala dinner at Radisson Blu. Puducherry’s culture will be showcased by artists from Puducherry and Karaikal at the dinners, said Vallavan.