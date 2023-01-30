Home Nation

Bihar BJP passes resolution ruling out future pact with Nitish Kumar

Sources said that the central leadership of the BJP too has also endorsed the proposal adopted at the state executive committee meeting.

Published: 30th January 2023 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

BiharCMNitishKumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav speaks to the media. (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a meeting of its state executive committee has passed a resolution stating that it will not align with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar or his party -- the Janata Dal (United) -- in the future.

Sources close to the BJP said that Bihar in-charge of the party Vinod Tawde announced on the concluding day of the two-day state executive committee meeting held in Darbhanga that the party would not tie up with Nitish or his party again as he had snapped ties with BJP in August last.

“PM Modi honoured Nitish Kumar by making him chief minister of the state notwithstanding the fact that his party had got less number of seats in the 2020 assembly polls. It was PM Modi who gave Nitish an opportunity to serve the state as chief minister for another term,” a BJP leader quoted Tawde as saying.

Nitish then ditched BJP and joined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other parties in the state to form the grand alliance government in the state by ignoring the public mandate in favour of the NDA in the 2020 assembly polls.

Tawde reportedly remarked to the workers at the executive committee meeting that "aisa koi saga nahi jisko Nitish ne thaga nahi" (there is none whom Nitish had deceived)'.

Sources said that the central leadership of the BJP too has also endorsed the proposal adopted at the state executive committee meeting. Tadwe said that he talked to national president J P Nadda and union home minister Amit Shah who also endorsed the same.

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi said, “The decision not to align with Nitish Kumar again is the decision of central leadership of the party, including PM Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah. The same was conveyed at the state executive committee.”

ALSO READ | I will rather die than join hands with BJP again: Nitish Kumar

Reacting to BJP's political resolution, senior JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar said. said that the question of joining hands with the BJP does not arise. “Our leader Nitish Kumar took the decision to snap ties with BJP after much deliberations with core members of the party," he said.

He said rumours about Nitish Kumar joining hands with BJP again have been spread by the saffron party to create confusion among people to suit their political ambitions ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said, “It's the decision of that party (BJP). What do we have to do with their decisions?"

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Lumar Bihar BJP BJP JDU
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp