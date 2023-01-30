Bihar BJP passes resolution ruling out future pact with Nitish Kumar

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a meeting of its state executive committee has passed a resolution stating that it will not align with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar or his party -- the Janata Dal (United) -- in the future.

Sources close to the BJP said that Bihar in-charge of the party Vinod Tawde announced on the concluding day of the two-day state executive committee meeting held in Darbhanga that the party would not tie up with Nitish or his party again as he had snapped ties with BJP in August last.

“PM Modi honoured Nitish Kumar by making him chief minister of the state notwithstanding the fact that his party had got less number of seats in the 2020 assembly polls. It was PM Modi who gave Nitish an opportunity to serve the state as chief minister for another term,” a BJP leader quoted Tawde as saying.

Nitish then ditched BJP and joined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other parties in the state to form the grand alliance government in the state by ignoring the public mandate in favour of the NDA in the 2020 assembly polls.

Tawde reportedly remarked to the workers at the executive committee meeting that "aisa koi saga nahi jisko Nitish ne thaga nahi" (there is none whom Nitish had deceived)'.

Sources said that the central leadership of the BJP too has also endorsed the proposal adopted at the state executive committee meeting. Tadwe said that he talked to national president J P Nadda and union home minister Amit Shah who also endorsed the same.

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi said, “The decision not to align with Nitish Kumar again is the decision of central leadership of the party, including PM Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah. The same was conveyed at the state executive committee.”

Reacting to BJP's political resolution, senior JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar said. said that the question of joining hands with the BJP does not arise. “Our leader Nitish Kumar took the decision to snap ties with BJP after much deliberations with core members of the party," he said.

He said rumours about Nitish Kumar joining hands with BJP again have been spread by the saffron party to create confusion among people to suit their political ambitions ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said, “It's the decision of that party (BJP). What do we have to do with their decisions?"

