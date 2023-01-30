Home Nation

G-20 Chandigarh meet from today, to focus on global debt situation

The meeting will discuss ways to enhance the stability and cohesion of international financial architecture and how to make it fit for addressing the global challenges of 21st century.

Published: 30th January 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Indian G20 Presidency logo

Indian G20 Presidency logo (Photo | IANS)

By HARPREET BAJWA 
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The maiden G20 International Financial Architecture Working Group meeting will be held on January 30 and 31 in Chandigarh, the capital of Punjab and Haryana, under the presidency of India. Leaders will take a comprehensive look at the global debt situation, sources said.

The meeting will discuss ways to enhance the stability and cohesion of international financial architecture and how to make it fit for addressing the global challenges of 21st century. The meeting will also focus on exploring ways to provide maximum economic support to  poor and vulnerable countries.

Talking to the media Anu P Mathai, adviser, Trade Policy Division, Department of Commerce said, “This working group deals with issues related to international financial architecture such as global financial safety net (GFSN), matters related to development finance, managing debt vulnerabilities and enhancing debt transparency, capital flow management and promoting local currency bond markets.’’

“Debt is a big part of the agenda of this working group. With the pandemic, debt distress has become aggravated. Therefore, during the pandemic, one major step was taken to defer the debt repayment of very poor countries. That was something called the debt suspension service initiative,” said Mathai.

That was intimated during the Saudi Arabia presidency of the G-20 in 2020. From that, it moved on to the common treatment of debt repayment. An attempt was made to restructure the debt of the very poor countries. “Along with it, the transparency of debt has also become relevant,” said Mathai.

Agenda
The meeting will discuss ways to enhance the stability and cohesion of international financial architecture and how to make it fit for addressing the global challenges of 21st century
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 International Financial Architecture Working Group Chandigarh
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp