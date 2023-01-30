Gorakhpur temple attack: ATS court hands death sentence to accused Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: An anti-terror court in Lucknow, on Monday, awarded death penalty to Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, who was convicted for attacking a security staff at Gorakhpur's Gorakhnath temple with a sharp-edged weapon in April, last year.

Abbasi was convicted by the special ATS court judge Vivekananda Sharan Pandey in Lucknow on Saturday. An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduate, Abbasi had tried to forcibly enter the Gorakhnath Muthh premises of which UP CM Yogi Adityanath is head priest, on April 3, last year.

In the attack, two constables of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) were injured. However, the attacker was overpowered by the security personnel and arrested. The Uttar Pradesh ATS had carried out the investigation in connection with the incident

According to the FIR lodged by head constable Vinay Kumar Mishra on April 4, last year while he was guarding Gate number 1 of the temple as security in-charge, Abbasi attacked his companion constable Anil Kumar Paswan with a sickle injuring him and tried to enter the temple forcibly. When other security guards stopped him, he also injured another sepoy Gopal Gaur and started chanting religious slogans while brandishing the sickle.

The FIR had also said that finally Abbasi was overpowered and his weapon along with with his laptop and some radical literature in Urdu was recovered.

Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADG-Law and Order), had claimed that there could be a terror angle behind the incident. The Uttar Pradesh Home Department had also termed the incident as a part of a deep conspiracy saying that it could be a terror incident.

Later the investigation was handed over to UP ATS and investigation Officer Deputy SP Sanjai Verma filed the chargesheet in the case after the investigation.

The state government had arranged a lawyer for the accused who continued to claim that he attacked the security guards as he was mentally unstable but failed to substantiate it. The testimony of 27 witnesses led to Abbasi's conviction in the case.

