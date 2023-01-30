Gorkhaland demand resurfaces in Bengal

Pronab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: After a gap of almost five years, the demand for separate statehood Gorkhaland is soaring up the mercury of politics in the hills amid fears about its impact on the local tourism-led economy limping back to normal after Covid-induced restrictions.

Some hill parties brought the statehood issue back to the core of the political discourse in the hills over the last couple of weeks. Its main architect is Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung, with other allies like newly formed Hamro Party and former GJM leader Binay Tamang, who joined the Trinamool Congress in 2021 and quitted a year after.

Bengal witnessed a three-month long fierce protest over the issue of Gorkhaland in the hills. A police officer was gunned down during the violence and the state government cracked down on the agitators.

“Gurung’s plan for a prolonged movement in the coming days became clear on last Friday when the GJM wrote to the President, Prime Minister, Union Home minister and chief minister of West Bengal announcing its decision to withdraw from the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) memorandum of agreement to formally oppose the hill body they had agreed to in 2011,’’ said a leader of the GJM.

Businessmen in Darjeeling and other popular tourists points are fearing another spell of disaster in local economy over the issue. The GJM and its allies, however, have not opposed the upcoming rural polls in the state. “If the response shows public support, the GJM will chalk out its next course of action,’’ said GJM leader.

