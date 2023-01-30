Home Nation

Gorkhaland demand resurfaces in Bengal

Some hill parties brought the statehood issue back to the core of the political discourse in the hills over the last couple of weeks.

Published: 30th January 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Pronab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  After a gap of almost five years, the demand for separate statehood Gorkhaland is soaring up the mercury of politics in the hills amid fears about its impact on the local tourism-led economy limping back to normal after Covid-induced restrictions.

Some hill parties brought the statehood issue back to the core of the political discourse in the hills over the last couple of weeks. Its main architect is Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung, with other allies like newly formed Hamro Party and former GJM leader Binay Tamang, who joined the Trinamool Congress in 2021 and quitted a year after.      

Bengal witnessed a three-month long fierce protest over the issue of Gorkhaland in the hills. A police officer was gunned down during the violence and the state government cracked down on the agitators.
“Gurung’s plan for a prolonged movement in the coming days became clear on last Friday when the GJM wrote to the President, Prime Minister, Union Home minister and chief minister of West Bengal announcing its decision to withdraw from the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) memorandum of agreement to formally oppose the hill body they had agreed to in 2011,’’ said a leader of the GJM.

Businessmen in Darjeeling and other popular tourists points are fearing another spell of disaster in local economy over the issue. The GJM and its allies, however, have not opposed the upcoming rural polls in the state. “If the response shows public support, the GJM will chalk out its next course of action,’’ said GJM leader.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp