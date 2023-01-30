Madhya Pradesh: Bizman shoots self, wife to death over excess lending 

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: A prominent textile businessman shot himself to death with his licensed gun after allegedly killing wife in similar fashion in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh. Though the Panna district police superintendent has suspected some domestic issues to have caused the shocking inside the two-storeyed house of the businessman, the suicide note written by the businessman, also mentions about large sums having been loaned by him to individuals remaining unpaid to him.

The incident happened on the second floor of the house in Panna town’s Kishoreganj area on Saturday evening, while other members of the joint family were present on the lower floor. Hearing gunshot sounds, they rushed to the upper story and saw businessman Sanjay Seth (48) and wife Meenu (45) lying on the ground, with profusely bleeding wounds. A 12 bore licensed gun owned by Seth too was found lying close to the duo.

Just a short while before the extreme steps, the middle-aged businessman had released a 2.30 minutes long video, about large sums of money loaned by him remaining unpaid to him from various individuals.

