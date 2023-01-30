Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: Bizman shoots self, wife to death over excess lending 

A prominent textile businessman shot himself to death with his licensed gun after allegedly killing wife in similar fashion in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 30th January 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL:  A prominent textile businessman shot himself to death with his licensed gun after allegedly killing wife in similar fashion in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh. Though the Panna district police superintendent has suspected some domestic issues to have caused the shocking inside the two-storeyed house of the businessman, the suicide note written by the businessman, also mentions about large sums having been loaned by him to individuals remaining unpaid to him.  

The incident happened on the second floor of the house in Panna town’s Kishoreganj area on Saturday evening, while other members of the joint family were present on the lower floor. Hearing gunshot sounds, they rushed to the upper story and saw businessman Sanjay Seth (48) and wife Meenu (45) lying on the ground, with profusely bleeding wounds. A 12 bore licensed gun owned by Seth too was found lying close to the duo. 

Just a short while before the extreme steps, the middle-aged businessman had released a 2.30 minutes long video, about large sums of money loaned by him remaining unpaid to him from various individuals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
textile businessman shot himself
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp