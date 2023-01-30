Modi stresses turning e-waste into gold, focuses on millet-rich diet

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Millets, e-waste, Kashmir’s serene beauty, scientific research, tribals among Padma awardees were some of the topics that figured prominently in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday.

“If e-waste is not disposed of properly, it can harm our environment. But if done carefully, it can become a great force in the circular economy of recycle and reuse,” Modi said in this year’s first episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Citing a report of the United Nations organisation, he said that 50 million tonne of e-waste is being thrown every year. He said that 50 million tonne of e-waste could not even be equal to the cumulative weight of all the commercial planes built in history of mankind.

“Each second, 800 laptops are being scrapped. You will be amazed to know that about 17 types of precious metals can be extracted from this e-waste through different processes. This includes gold, silver, copper and nickel. So, utilising e-waste is no less than making ‘Kachre Ko Kanchan’”, PM Narendra Modi said.

Use of technologies and start-ups have made India a “global recycling hub”, Modi said, adding there is no dearth of start-ups that are doing innovative work in this direction.

“Those working in the field of e-waste say that at present, only 15-17 per cent of e-waste is being recycled every year,” the prime minister said. On growing use of millets in foods, the PM spoke about the Millet’s Café opened at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh and noted how the number of ‘Milletpreneurs’ are increasing.

“Wherever the event associated with G-20 summit is being organised, nutritious and tasty dishes made from millets are included in the menu and Indian missions around the world are also making a lot of efforts to increase the millets popularity”, the PM said.

Touching upon the Padma awards, Modi said, “India now feels proud to see tribal personalities among Padma awardees with a good representation of the tribal community.” Throwing light on India’s progress in science technology and innovation, he said that India has obtained 7th rank in patent filing and 5th in trademark registering, an increase of 50 per cent in five years.

“In the Global Innovation Index too, India’s ranking has improved tremendously and now it has reached 40th position, while in 2015, India was behind even the 80th position in the Global Innovation Index”, he said. PM Narendra Modi concluded ‘Mann Ki Baat’ saying efforts to strengthen the Republic should go on relentlessly by public participation, by everyone’s effort.

