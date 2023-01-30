Mumbai Diary: Fadnavis reveals 2019 plan to poach mins

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Fadnavis reveals 2019 plan to poach mins

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the party had various plans when Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) in 2019 refused to form government with the BJP and chose Congress and NCP to form Maha Vikas Aghadi at the time. They executed plan A by poaching Ajit Pawar, however the government had lasted for only 80 hours and collapsed on November 26, 2019. Then BJP executed plan B and poached Shinde and made vertical split in Shiv Sena. He also said they have plan C for the future. The political circle in Maharashtra is abuzz that BJP’s third plan may poach Congress leader Ashok Chavan with 10 to 12 MLC ahead of state and Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Woman commission chairman to join BJP

State woman commission chairman Rupali Chakankar, who was also the president of NCP state wing, is likely to switch side and join the BJP. As per a source, Chakankar had two meetings with a BJP leader earlier and the final meeting will soon take place with top leadership of the BJP. NCP leaders are curious that if Chakankar leaves, she will be the second (after Chitra Wagh ) NCP state woman wing president to say good bye to NCP and join BJP. After completing her tenure as state woman commission chairman, Chakankar has been demanding berth in state legislative council as to elevate her political career.

Shinde’s sleep schedule creates a buzz

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s sleep schedule has become the talk of the town. Earlier, his minister Deepak Kesarkar said that Shinde did not sleep in Davos to clinch the investment deal in Maharashtra. Shinde himself revealed that he hardly sleeps. He says he works till 6.00 am in morning. He even claimed that during his revolt against Uddhav Thackeray in Surat and Guwahati, he did not get a wink of sleep. NCP Ajit Pawar pointed out that if the CM works till 6.00 am then what time he goes to sleep and that what lesson people should take from their leaders.

