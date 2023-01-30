Home Nation

Plea in SC challenges Centre’s ban on BBC documentary

Levelling allegations that the ban was“malafide, arbitrary and unconstitutional”, Sharma in his plea has also sought for examining the documentary.

Published: 30th January 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Serial litigant M L Sharma has approached SC against centre’s decision to ban” a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots in the country. 

Levelling allegations that the ban was“malafide, arbitrary and unconstitutional”, Sharma in his plea has also sought for examining the documentary. He has also sought for taking actions against persons involved directly or indirectly in Gujarat riots. 

Raising questions of constitutional importance, Sharma has urged the apex court to decide whether citizens under article 19(1)(a) have the right to see news, facts and reports on the 2002 Gujarat riots. Seeking to quash order dated January 21, 2023 of the Union Ministry of the Information and Broadcasting, the plea states, “Whether without having an emergency declared under Article 352 of the Constitution of India by the President, emergency provisions can be invoked by the Central government?”

Comments

