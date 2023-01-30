Home Nation

Polls on horizon, RSS plans key annual meet in Haryana from March 12

This meet have the attendance of national and regional office-bearers from across the country, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Akhil Bharatiya Partinidhi Sabha, the top decision-making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will have wider deliberations and discussions over several pressing issues at its three-day long annual meeting starting from March 12 at Sonipat in Haryana.

This meet have the attendance of national and regional office-bearers from across the country, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. According to RSS’s Akhil Bharat Pracharak Pramukh (all-India publicity chief) Sunil Ambekar, the Sangh’s “varshik Akhil Bharatiye Partinidhi Sabha” will be held at Samalkha village in Sonipat district of Haryana.

Sources in RSS said that all top leaders will have wider deliberations on issues like growing population and emerging imbalance. Environmental conservation, western influence on the younger generation, steps for enhancing social harmony, quality education through mother-tongues and other issues concerning efforts for making India as ‘Aatmnirbhar Shreshtha-Bharat’ will be discussed. 

“A roadmap for the next 2024 Lok Sabha elections is likely to be prepared at the three-day meeting. BJP national president and national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and other leaders may have their presence on any day of the three-day of meeting,” a source said.

